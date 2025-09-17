Updated 17 September 2025 at 12:03 IST
Sanju Samson Ignores Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli; Picks Jasprit Bumrah For Best Defense
Asia Cup 2025: Sanju Samson picked Jasprit Bumrah for the best defense, adding that he doesn’t see anyone defending nowadays.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
Asia Cup 2025: The Indian cricket team is currently in the UAE for the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. The team, led by Suryakumar Yadav, have been on a winning spree. Team India have won their first two games and ensured they are through to the next round with a group-stage game still left. Sanju Samson, who is yet to bat - has given his candid opinion on a few Indian cricketers.
Samson picked Hardik Pandya for the “perfect batter" as he reckons the all-rounder Hardik Pandya has a lot of swagger and possesses the big-hitting ability as well. He also went onto name Abhishek Sharma for his bat-swing. But what stole the show was Samson picking Jasprit Bumrah as the player with the best defense.
'Don't see anyone defending nowadays'
"I don't see anyone defending nowadays. Maybe give it to a bowler, like Jasprit. Give it to Gautam bhai," Samson opined on Sony Sports.
WATCH VIDEO
Will Samson Open in Dead-Rubber vs Oman?
It would be interesting to see if he is made to open as it is highly unlikely. Samson has been part of the side for the two Asia Cup 2025 games, but is yet to get a bat.
A few months ago, he was being looked at as the opener for the side with Abhishek Sharma for the Asia Cup 2025. But things changed when Shubman Gill was drafted into the squad as the vice-captain. India take on Oman on September 19 in their last group-stage game in Dubai.
Published By : Ankit Banerjee
Published On: 17 September 2025 at 11:52 IST