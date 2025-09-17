Sanju Samson Ignores Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli; Picks Jasprit Bumrah For Best Defense

Asia Cup 2025: The Indian cricket team is currently in the UAE for the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. The team, led by Suryakumar Yadav, have been on a winning spree. Team India have won their first two games and ensured they are through to the next round with a group-stage game still left. Sanju Samson, who is yet to bat - has given his candid opinion on a few Indian cricketers.

Samson picked Hardik Pandya for the “perfect batter" as he reckons the all-rounder Hardik Pandya has a lot of swagger and possesses the big-hitting ability as well. He also went onto name Abhishek Sharma for his bat-swing. But what stole the show was Samson picking Jasprit Bumrah as the player with the best defense.

'Don't see anyone defending nowadays'

"I don't see anyone defending nowadays. Maybe give it to a bowler, like Jasprit. Give it to Gautam bhai," Samson opined on Sony Sports.

WATCH VIDEO

Will Samson Open in Dead-Rubber vs Oman?

It would be interesting to see if he is made to open as it is highly unlikely. Samson has been part of the side for the two Asia Cup 2025 games, but is yet to get a bat.