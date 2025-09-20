Asia Cup 2025 - Sanju Samson Overlooked, 31-Year-Old All-Rounder Claims Impact Player of The Match Award After India's 21-Run Win Over Oman

Team India players celebrate after the dismissal of Oman's Aamir Kaleem at the Asia Cup 2025 | Image: AP

Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav-led India sealed a 21-run victory over Jatinder Singh's Oman in the Group A fixture of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, on Friday, September 19.

Sanju Samson was named the 'Player of the Match' following his 56-run knock from 45 balls at a strike rate of 124.44. The 30-year-old slammed three fours and three sixes during his time on the crease. Samson's knock came to an end in the fourth delivery of the 18th over, when Shah Faisal dismissed the Rajasthan Royals skipper.

India Team Management Snub Sanju Samson, 31-Year-Old Bags 'Impact Player of the Match' Award

Despite playing a crucial knock in the first inning, Sanju Samson was overlooked by team management during their post-match 'Impact Player of the Match' award ceremony in the dressing room.

After the match ended, Team India training assistant Dayanand Garani handed over the prestigious 'Impact Player of the Match' award to 31-year-old all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

In the first inning, Hardik scored just one run and was dismissed after a tragic run-out. Later in the second inning, the Mumbai Indians captain picked up one wicket in his four-over spell and conceded 26 runs at an economy rate of 6.50.

Even though Pandya failed to perform with the bat and ball. But the 31-year-old made an impact with his performance on the field. He took a magnificent catch to dismiss Omani batter Aamir Kaleem in the 18th over.

Hardik Pandya made his T20I debut in 2016 against Australia. In the shortest format, the batting all-rounder played 117 T20Is and 91 innings, scoring 1813 runs at a strike rate of 141.64 and an average of 27.46.

On the other hand, he played 105 innings in the T20Is and bagged 96 wickets at an economy rate of 8.21 and a bowling average of 26.61.

India Finish At Top Spot On Group A Standings