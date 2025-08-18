Shubman Gill For Tilak Varma in India Squad? BCCI Snubbed This Idea Due to...

Asia Cup 2025: We are less than a month away from the start of the Asia Cup 2025, and the Board of Control of Cricket in India is yet to announce the squad for the event. Multiple reports claim that Shubman Gill, who is the Test captain, was contemplated for the squad for Asia Cup - but eventually, they decided against it.

Why Tilak Over Gill?

As per a report on the Indian Express, Gill was considered for the No. 3 spot in place of Tilak Varma. The idea was snubbed because the BCCI reportedly felt it would be unfair on Varma, who is currently the No. 2 ranked T20 batter in the world.

"If Gill is included, then he will straight away bat at the top, and if he doesn't get a game then there is no point in having him. At the same time, it will be unfair to Sanju, who did well in the past. If Gill gets in then Sanju might have to miss out, and Jitesh might get a game," the Indian Express paper quoted a source as saying.

Asia Cup 2025 Draws

The Indian board is yet to announce the much-awaited squad for the event. Team India are drawn in Group A alongside Oman, hosts United Arab Emirates, and Pakistan. Group B features Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, and Sri Lanka. The much-awaited continental tournament begins on September 9, with the Men in Blue scheduled to face arch-rivals Pakistan on September 14 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The final is scheduled to be played on September 28.