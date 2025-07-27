Asia Cup 2025: Sourav Ganguly Says Terrorism Must Not Happen But ‘Okay’ To Have India vs Pakistan Match

Asia Cup 2025: Amid hostile relations between India and Pakistan, former India captain and ex-BCCI president Sourav Ganguly advocated for the high-voltage match in the Asia Cup 2025, saying that the 'game must go on'.

Earlier on Saturday, July 26th, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) revealed the schedule of the upcoming Asia Cup 2025.

In the eight-team tournament, India have been placed in the same group alongside Pakistan. India will lock horns with Pakistan on September 14th in the United Arab Emirates.

Not just once, but India and Pakistan could face two more times in the Asia Cup 2025 if they qualify for the next round of the tournament.

The match between India and Pakistan will take place despite the political tensions between the two nations.

Sourav Ganguly Stands Strong Against Terrorism, But Says India vs Pakistan Match Should Go On

While speaking to the news agency ANI, Sourav Ganguly shared his views on the India vs Pakistan clash in the Asia Cup 2025. Ganguly said that terrorism should not happen, but the sport must go on.

He added that India took a strong stand against terrorism. However, he also added that the game needs to be played.

"I am okay. The sport must go on. At the same time, Pahalgam should not happen, but the sport must go on. Terrorism must not happen; it needs to be stopped. India took a strong stance towards terrorism... Sport needs to be played," Sourav Ganguly said as quoted by ANI.

Did BCCI Forget About The Pahalgam Terror Attack?

The relationship between the two nations has reached an all-time low after the Pahalgam Terror Attack in the Baisaran Valley of Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22nd.

The terrorist attack in Pahalgam was carried out by a Pakistan-sponsored militant group, The Resistance Front (TRF). In the barbaric incident, 26 innocent civilian lost their lives.