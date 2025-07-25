Spineless PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Makes Shocking Remark, Tries to Downplay BCCI's Absence With Silly Example

Asia Cup 2025: The Asian Cricket Council AGM happened on Thursday in Dhaka, which was not attended physically by India. After the meeting, PCB and ACC chairman Mohsin Naqvi sounded confident about the future of the continental event. Naqvi, with his words, tried to show a fake sense of unity among the board members. And the fact that the BCCI did not send their representative to physically attend the event, Naqvi downplayed that and said that such things are ‘normal’. Just to cover it up, Naqvi cited an example of how even he could not make it to a meeting in Singapore.

‘Some people couldn’t make it to Dhaka’

“Some people couldn’t make it to Dhaka — and that’s normal. I myself missed a meeting in Singapore once. What matters is that every board was represented. This is a collective effort, and we will continue to hold such meetings in the future,” he explained.

‘BCCI will announce the schedule soon’

Naqvi confirmed that hosts BCCI has assured him that they would announce the schedule soon.

“We have agreed to work together for the betterment of cricket. These two days were very productive and memorable. Everyone wants to keep politics out of cricket. The BCCI is in discussion with a few event partners, and they have told us they will announce the schedule soon,” he added.