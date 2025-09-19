Updated 19 September 2025 at 21:48 IST
Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav Faces Awkward Slip-Up During Toss, India Skipper Has A Priceless Reaction: 'I Have Become Like Rohit'
Suryakumar Yadav picked up a Rohit Sharma trait after he forgot a squad change at the toss. The light moment showed camaraderie, with Oman’s captain also laughing over a similar slip-up.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
Suryakumar Yadav has ideally settled in as Rohit Sharma's successor as Team India's leader in the T20I format, and so much so that the current Indian skipper has unintentionally taken up a classic trait of the two-time ICC title-winning captain for the Men in Blue.
The moment might be unintentional and funny, but it shows the camaraderie between the two cricketers. It could also be seen as a nod to the former T20I skipper of India, but with a humorous twist.
Suryakumar Yadav Has A Humorous Slip-Up At The Toss
The moment happened during the toss ceremony ahead of the Asia Cup clash between India and Oman. The Men in Blue had won the toss, and captain Suryakumar Yadav elected to bat first at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
While naming the Playing XI to Ravi Shastri, captain Suryakumar Yadav had a tough time recalling the changes in the squad, as he could not remember the other change.
"We've got Harshit, and the second change… Let me remember. Oh, my God! I am becoming like… I've become like Rohit Sharma," Suryakumar Yadav said, as laughter ensued between him and Ravi Shastri.
Surprisingly, Oman skipper Jatinder Singh also had a tough day recalling the changes in their squad. He also had a good laugh about the moment.
Team India Name Two Key Changes In Playing XI vs Oman
Team India made two changes in their playing XI, with fast bowlers Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh receiving some game time in the Asia Cup. The pace duo would replace Varun Chakaravarthy and Jasprit Bumrah, who have been handed rest ahead of the Super 4 competition.
Team India has successfully made it to the Super 4 Stage. With two clinical wins over the UAE and Pakistan, Suryakumar Yadav and company have gained a stronghold in the competition. The match against Oman has turned into a dress rehearsal for the Super 4s, and they intend to enter the stage undefeated.
Published By : Pavitra Shome
Published On: 19 September 2025 at 21:48 IST