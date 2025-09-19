Suryakumar Yadav Proper T20 Replacement For Rohit Sharma? Mohammed Kaif Lauds Team India Captain Ahead of Asia Cup 2025 Game vs Oman

Asia Cup 2025: India have been unbeaten in the ongoing Asia Cup as they thrashed the UAE and Pakistan to make the Super 4. Ahead of their final group-stage game against Oman, former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif lauded Suryakumar Yadav and reckoned he is a ‘proper’ replacement of Rohit Sharma.

‘Proper replacement for Rohit Sharma’

“With the bat, he produced the winning hit, went unbeaten, and the way he replied to the media, talked about the things that show he has the ability as a skipper. The things that need to be taken care of on the day. Such a big game between India and Pakistan, and he turned out to be a true leader fairly. So, I do not doubt in my mind that he is a proper replacement for Rohit Sharma as skipper. The way he smiles while talking, his bat always does the talking,” Kaif said in an Instagram reel.

“Captaincy is brilliant. Hardik Pandya is bowling with the new ball; Abhishek Sharma is also bowling one or two overs in the middle. He’s managed things rightly. As captain, he has led in 24 matches and won 20 [actually 19 matches, excluding a tie] games. I do not doubt that he is on the way to becoming a great leader,” he added.

Will India Make Changes to XI vs Oman?

There are reports that Jasprit Bumrah may be rested for the game against Oman as India take on Pakistan on Sunday in a Super 4 game.