Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav-Led Team India Make Two Key Changes Ahead Of Oman Clash; Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh Return To Playing XI

Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India won the toss and decided to bat against Jatinder Singh's Oman in the 12th match of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, on Friday, September 19.

The Men in Blue made two big changes in their final group fixture at the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, bringing Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh in place of Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakaravarthy.

Arshdeep Singh On The Cusp Of Achieving Historic Landmark In T20Is

Arshdeep Singh will be aiming at a historic feat in the ongoing match against Oman as he could be the first Indian bowler to get a century haul in the T20Is. As of now, Arshdeep has racked up 99 wickets from 63 T20Is at a bowling average of 18.30.

While speaking at the time of toss, Team India captain Suryakumar Yadav said that he has decided to bat first just to see their batting depth. Suryakumar also pointed out that in the ongoing tournament, his team has not batted first.

"We are looking to bat first. We have not batted first in this competition and we want to know our depth. Having game time is important going into the Super 4s. We want to continue the good habits we are doing in the first two games and want to continue to do that. It is looking nice and our openers will assess it further...," Suryakumar Yadav said as quoted by Cricbuzz.

The Men in Blue also achieved a unique milestone as India became the second team after Pakistan to play 250+ T20I matches. Pakistan have played 275 T20Is so far.

Team India's Voyage At Asia Cup 2025

Team India have been placed in Group A at the Asia Cup 2025 alongside Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Oman.

The Men in Blue started their voyage in the tournament with a dominating nine-wicket win over the UAE at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 10. Following that, India went on to clinch a convincing seven-wicket victory over their arch-rivals, Pakistan, on September 14.

With two consecutive wins, India have confirmed their place in the Super Fours. Now, Suryakumar Yadav's side have locked horns with Oman to end their Group A fixtures.

Oman Playing XI: Aamir Kaleem, Jatinder Singh (C), Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla (Wk), Shah Faisal, Zikria Islam, Aryan Bisht, Mohammad Nadeem, Shakeel Ahmed, Samay Shrivastava, Jiten Ramanandi.