India vs Oman Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2025: Start Time; When & Where To Watch Ind vs Oma Live

India vs Oman Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2025: India are unbeaten in the ongoing continental competition after having hammered the UAE and Pakistan. It would be interesting to see if India makes any changes to their playing XI or opts to play the same XI. For the unversed, India have already qualified for the Super 4 and hence the game is a dead-rubber.

India vs Oman Live Streaming Details

When will the India vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 Group A match take place?

The India vs Oman Asia Cup Group A match will take place on Friday, September 19, at 8:00 PM IST. The toss is scheduled for 7:30 PM IST.

Where will the Asia Cup Group A match between India-Oman Asia Cup Group A match be played?

The Asia Cup Group A match between India-Oman will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Oman Asia Cup Group A match?

The India vs Oman Asia Cup Group A match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where will the Asia Cup Group A match between India-Oman live streaming be available?

The Sony Liv app and website will stream the India vs Oman Asia Cup Group A match live. The match will also be available on the OTTplay app.

India Probable XI: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy