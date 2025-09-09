Suryakumar Yadav Totally Throws Off Reporter With His Response To Question Over India Being 'Outright Favourites'

The Asia Cup 2025 begins in full swing, with all teams' skippers coming together for a star-studded press conference on Tuesday. Team India captain Suryakumar Yadav had the limelight for the most part, and the intensity for the ACC tournament builds up.

The trophy for the Asia Cup tournament was unveiled, and the team captains responded to questions about their preparatory camps and their expectations while heading into the tournament. At that time, Suryakumar Yadav stumped a reporter with his response to a clichéd question.

Suryakumar Yadav Stuns Reporters With His Response At Asia Cup Press Conference

As Suryakumar Yadav responded to questions, a reporter queried the Indian captain about the Men in Blue entering the competition as the 'outright favourites.'

Team India has been dominant in the game's shortest format, and having won the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in 2024 has put them in a dominant spot over the other participating teams in the Asia Cup.

The Indian T20I captain outright questioned the reporter, saying that he had never heard anyone say that.

"Kisne bola? Mene toh nahi suna. [Who said? I didn't hear it.] Well, if your preparations are great, then you are certainly confident when you take the field.

"Yes, we are playing after quite a while, but we were here 3-4 days back. We had a good time as a team together. Really looking forward to this tournament," Suryakumar Yadav said while responding to a reporter's question in the all-captain press conference.

Asia Cup Begins Campaign With AFG vs HKC Clash, India In Action Tomorrow

The Asia Cup 2025 tournament will take place in the T20I format, unlike the last time when it took place in ODIs. Afghanistan and Hong Kong would compete in the series opener clash on Tuesday, September 09, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Afghanistan, led by the star all-rounder Rashid Khan, are the overwhelming favourites to win the first match of the tournament over Hong Kong, China.