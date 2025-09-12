Suryakumar Yadav Was Wrong in Withdrawing Appeal vs UAE Batter? Ajinkya Rahane Lambastes India Captain's Critics

Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav withdrew an appeal against an UAE batter during India's opening game at the Asia Cup in Dubai. While his actions were criticised, he has finally found a backer. Veteran India cricketer Ajinkya Rahane supported his ex-Mumbai teammate and admitted that the Indian captain did nothing wrong.

‘Great call by Team India and captain Surya’

"It was a great call by Team India and captain Surya because Junaid was not looking for a run. I guess he was not aware of where the crease was," Rahane said in a video on his YouTube channel.

"As a wicketkeeper or a fielder, when you get the ball in hand, your instinct is to aim at the stumps. But it was the right call made by Team India. They have shown great character and a very good sportsman's spirit. That's what you want to see in cricket - you play hard, but you play fair," he added.

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra had earlier reacted angrily on India captain's gesture. Chopra slammed the India captain and asked him if he would have done the same had the opposition been Pakistan.

What Was The Controversy All About?

Surya had shown great sportsmanship by recalling Junaid Siddique after he was given out. The UAE batter found himself standing outside the crease as a throw from Sanju Samson disturbed the stumps. The umpire deemed the Junaid Siddique out, but the Indian captain decided to withdraw the appeal after being told that the UAE batter was distracted by a falling towel from Shivam Dube's waist.