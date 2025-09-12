Republic World
Updated 12 September 2025 at 10:22 IST

WATCH | Shubman Gill Labels Manchester United Captain Bruno Fernandes as 'Weirdest Person' to Play Cricket With

Asia Cup 2025: Shubman Gill is the Indian vice-captain in the ongoing continental tournament, yet he found time to share some of his secrets.

Reported by: Ankit Banerjee
Bruno Fernandes, Shubman Gill
Bruno Fernandes, Shubman Gill | Image: BCCI
Asia Cup 2025: The Indian cricket team is currently featuring in the Asia Cup in the UAE, yet vice-captain of the side Shubman Gill took time out to reveal some of his secret and give fans a glimpse of the other side of the cricketer. During a podcast on Apple Music, Gill, who had recently visited Manchester United club during the England tour and interacted with the footballers, revealed that the captain of the Red Devils Bruno Fernandes is the ‘weirdest person’ to play cricket with. 

'Bruno Fernandes ’cause he's from Portugal'

When asked about the "weirdest person" he had ever played cricket with Gill responded: "Probably Bruno Fernandes ’cause he's from Portugal."

Gill went on to explain why was Fernandes just not good at the sport. He reckoned while most of the other Manchester United players may have played cricket at least once in their life, Fernandes may not have never picked up a bat or ball before. That is when Gill and the anchor broke into a laughter. The anchor went on to claim that you may not be a Manchester United fan, but Gill corrected her and said: "No, no, I am a Man U fan.

Gill Crucial For India in Asia Cup

The Indian team is currently playing the Asia Cup in the UAE. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side beat UAE in their first game in Dubai by nine wickets. 

In that game, India won it without being stretched at all. Gill remained unbeaten on 20* off nine balls. Gill would be expected to play a crucial role in the upcoming game against Pakistan. 

Published By : Ankit Banerjee

Published On: 12 September 2025 at 10:15 IST

