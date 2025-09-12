Shubman Gill Snubs Rohit Sharma, Picks Virat Kohli And Dad's Favourite as His Two Idols

Asia Cup 2025: In just a couple of days, India would lock horns with Pakistan in a high-voltage clash in Dubai, but ahead of the much-hyped game - vice-captain Shubman Gill made a few revealtions. He revealed his two idols and Rohit Sharma was not one of them. He picked Virat Kohli and his dad's favourite Sachin Tendulkar as his two cricketing idols.

‘The first one was Sachin Tendulkar’

"I have had two idols. The first one was Sachin Tendulkar. He was my dad’s favorite, and I actually got into cricket because of him. He retired in 2013, and around 2011–2013 was when I really started to understand cricket properly, not just the skills, but also the mental and tactical side of the game," he said in a podcast on Apple Music.

"That was also the time I began following Virat Kohli closely. I loved watching the way he went about his business, the sheer passion he had for the game, and the hunger he carried. You can learn all the skills and all the technique, but hunger is something you either have or you don’t. Virat had it in abundance, and that really inspired me," he added.

Gill - The Next Big Superstar

The Punjab-born cricketer recently made his Test captaincy debut in England and did phenomenally well. India drew the five-match Test series 2-2 against England and he was the Player of the Series for being the leading run-getter.