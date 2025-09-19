'Take a Bow, President': Mohammed Nabi Wins X With Flurry of Sixes vs Sri Lanka's Dinuth Wellalage, Almost Breaks Yuvraj Singh's Record

Asia Cup 2025: Veteran Afghanistan cricketer Mohammed Nabi was on fire on Thursday night in Abu Dhabi as he smashed Sri Lanka's Dinuth Wellalage for five sixes in an over in an Asia Cup 2025 clash. Despite Nabi's breathtaking 60 off 22 balls, Afghanistan went on to lose the match and get knocked out of the tournament. But, Nabi's five sixes in an over would be remembered forever. Wellalage conceded 32 runs of the final over which is the second-most expensive over for Sri Lanka in T20Is after 36 by Akila Dananjaya six sixes by Kieron Pollard in Antigua in 2021.

At a point in the final over, it seemed Nabi would actually equal Yuvraj Singh's record. Yuvraj is one of the rare cricketers to have hit six sixes in an over. After the brilliant show with the bat, Nabi set social space on fire. Fans started hailing him as the ‘President’.

'Take a Bow, President'

Also, Afghanistan's 169 for eight was the third-highest total for a full-member side after losing first six wickets for under 80 in a Men’s T20I, after Australia’s 178 all-out vs South Africa in Darwin last month and West Indies’ 170/8 vs England at Bridgetown, Barbados in 2022.