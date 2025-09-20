Asia Cup 2025: Team India Hold On for 21-Run Win Over Gutsy Oman, Remain Undefeated In Group Stage

Oman's Aamir Kaleem plays a shot during the Asia Cup 2025 match against India, at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi | Image: ANI

Asia Cup 2025: Team India secured a nervy finish over Oman in their final group stage match. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side sealed a 21-run win in an unpredictable match, where Oman showcased clinical brilliance with the ball and the bat.

Despite Oman's heroics, Team India remains spotless in the group stage and will enter the group stage as the top favourites.

Team India Seals 21-Run Win Over Oman, Finishes Undefeated In Group Stage

It was an unusual outing from the Indian Cricket Team, with Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill opening with similar flair. But the Indian vice-captain was dismissed after scoring just five runs. Abhishek and Sanju Samson carried the game with a firm partnership.

While Abhishek Sharma was dismissed after scoring a 15-ball 38, Sanju Samson went on to score a well-deserved half-century in the competition.

Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh did not have luck on their side as they were dismissed via runout while being at the non-striker's end.

In the middle-order, Axar Patel picked up a 13-ball 26, while Tilak Varma also came down blazing with an 18-ball 29. Harshit Rana ended India's innings with a humongous six, taking the score to 188.

Oman had a solid outing against Team India, with Shah Faisal, Jiten Ramanandi and Aamir Kaleem picking up six wickets in total. The two runout dismissals took their count to eight, rattling the Indian batters.

Surprisingly, captain Suryakumar Yadav pushed himself down the order, allowing the bowlers to come out and get some time with the bat.

Gutsy Oman Showcase Overall Brilliance Against Full-Member Nation

The Oman batters pulled off an incredible start against Team India in the competition. Notably, they sealed a historic 50+ run opening partnership against a full-member nation. The Men in Blue, too, have conceded 50+ runs in the opening partnership for the first time against an Associate nation.

The Indian bowlers struggled in the second innings, while Oman looked set with the bat. Kuldeep Yadav brought the first breakthrough after dismissing captain Jatinder Singh at 32.

Aamir Kaleem and Hammad Mirza put up a solid partnership against the Indian bowlers, showcasing good potential against a bowling unit of a full-member nation.

Kaleem was eventually dismissed at 64 after Hardik Pandya kept his balance near the boundary skirtings to complete the catch and break the partnership. The all-rounder also took down Hammad Mirza, who scored 51.

Arshdeep Singh became the first Indian to pick up wicket number 100 in men's T20I cricket after dismissing Vinayak Shukla.