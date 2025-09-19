Asia Cup: Dunith Wellalage Set To Rejoin Sri Lanka Squad After Father's Death, To Be Available For Super 4s Clash Against Bangladesh

Dunith Wellalage is set to rejoin the Sri Lanka squad on Saturday following the passing away of his father. The all-rounder came to know about the tragic news only after Sri Lanka defeated Afghanistan by six wickets to secure a place in the Super 4s.

Dunith Wellalage To Be Available For Bangladesh Clash In Asia Cup

As per ESPN Cricinfo, Wellalage travelled to his country with team manager Mahinda Halangode and Sri Lanka Cricket confirmed the spin bowling allrounder will be available for selection against Bangladesh, set to take place on Saturday evening. Wellalage was informed of the news by coach Sanath Jayasuriya after the match. Videos emerged on social media showing the former Sri Lankan opener consoling him after the match.

Wellalage is tipped to be one of the brightest Sri Lankan prospects, and should he be involved against Bangladesh, it will be his 6th T20I.

In an emotional post on Facebook, Jayasuriya assured all kinds of support for Wellalage. "At this difficult moment, please remember that you are not alone. I will be there for you like a father — guiding you, standing with you, and supporting you every step of the way. The entire team, the nation, and everyone who loves this sport are by your side."

Sri Lanka Defeated Afghanistan To Secure Super 4s Spot

Coming to the match, Sri Lanka once again showed why they could be regarded as one of the favourites for the Asia Cup title this time around.