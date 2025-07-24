Asia Cup 2025 to be Held in Dubai, Abu Dhabi Despite India-Pakistan Conflict: REPORT

Asia Cup 2025: With uncertainty hovering around the Asia Cup 2025, there seems to be some clarity coming in finally, As per reports, the continental tournament would be held in Dubai, Abu Dhabi. As per a TOI report, the event would be played between September 5-September 21. While there were doubts over India's participation in the event, it can safely be confirmed that the BCCI would be sending their team for the event.

Asia Cup 2025 Schedule

A total of eight teams are set to participate in it. The eight participating teams are India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Oman, UAE and Hong Kong. The Men in Blue will start favourites as they are also the defending champions. They beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in the 2023 Asia Cup final. Mohammed Siraj with six for 21 was the player of the match. That year, the event was played in a 50-over format. This year, it will take place in the T20 format as it will also act as a preparatory pad for teams before the World Cup early next year.