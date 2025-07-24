Ishan Kishan to be Added to Team India's Squad as Injured Rishabh Pant's Replacement For 5th Test: REPORT

England vs India: Ishan Kishan is reportedly going to be added in the Team India squad for the fifth and final Test at the Oval as injured Rishabh Pant's replacement. It is heartbreaking for fans that Pant cannot take any further part in the ongoing Tendulkar-Anderson series. Pant picked up an injury on the opening day of the fourth Test at Old Trafford.

A BCCI source was quoted as saying by The Indian Express, “The scan report showed a fracture, and he is ruled out for six weeks. The medical team is trying to see if he can come out to bat again by taking a painkiller. He still needs support to walk, though, and the chances of his batting look very bleak.”

Pant Out For Six Weeks

Pant had to leave the ground in a golf cart and it did not look good as there was blood on his feet. Pant was batting on 37 when he was hit and India was doing well at that time. From the outset, it seemed to be a nasty blow and there were massive doubts over his further participation in the game. Now, we understand that he has a fractured right toe and has been advised rest for six weeks.

Pant had been in very good touch and hence he would be dearly missed with India playing a must-win game at Old Trafford.

Big Opportunity For Kishan

Out-of-favour Ishan Kishan would look at it as an opportunity for sure. He would know very well that he will not get many opportunities once Pant is fit and hence he has limited chances of making an impact.