Rishabh Pant's Injury Rules Him Out of India-England Series; Reportedly Advised Six Weeks Rest Due to Fractured Toe

England vs India: In what will come as a major setback for Team India, wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant has reportedly been ruled out of the Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy. He has according to a report on the Indian Express fractured his right toe and has been advised six weeks rest. This means he will not bat at Old Trafford and will miss the final Test at Oval. Now, an official statement is expected to come from the Board of Control of Cricket in India soon.

What Exactly Happened…

The event took place in the 68th over of the match when Pant tried to reverse-sweep Chris Woakes. The ball hit the edge of his bat and then onto his right foot after which he was taken off the ground in a cart. The scenes very much made everyone realise that Pant may not feature in the Test again. He was unbeaten on 37 when the incident took place.

This is a major setback for India who are already trailing 2-1 in the ongoing five-match series. Pant was in top form and was expected to play a big part in the remainder of the series. In all probability, Dhruv Jurel would donn the glooves, while India will bat with 10 men.

India's Blueprint For Day 2 Sans Pant

The visitors scored 264 for the loss of four wickets on the opening day with Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur still in the middle. Both the batters in the middle have got a feel of what to expect from the Old Trafford track. Their first goal should be not to lose wickets in the first hour and then take it from there.