Asia Cup 2025: UAE Captain Muhammed Waseem Achieves Historic Milestone in T20Is With Brilliant Knock Against Oman

Asia Cup 2025: United Arab Emirates (UAE) skipper Muhammad Waseem achieved a unique feat in the T20Is during their Asia Cup 2025 fixture against Oman, on Monday, September 15, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

During the UAE's clash against Oman, Muhammad Waseem played a stellar 69-run knock from 54 balls at a strike rate of 127.78. The 31-year-old hammered 6 fours and three sixes during his time on the crease in the first inning.

Muhammad Waseem Registers Unique Feat In T20Is

With his 69-run knock, Waseem became the first player from the UAE and overall 11th cricketer to cross the 3,000-run mark in the T20I format.

The UAE batter also became the third-fastest batter to reach 3000 runs in T20Is. It took the 31-year-old 84 innings to achieve the landmark.

Only legendary batter Virat Kohli and Pakistan's Mohammed Rizwan stand ahead of Muhammad Waseem. Virat Kohli took 81 innings, and Rizwan crossed the 3000-run mark in T20Is in just 79 innings.

Muhammad Waseem's Numbers In T20Is

Muhammad Waseem made his T20I debut in 2021 against Namibia. Since then, he scored 3010 runs in the 20-over format for the UAE at an average of 38.1 and a strike rate of 154.12. He has hammered 237 fours and 180 sixes in the T20Is so far.

Rohit Sharma is the highest run-scorer in the T20Is, with 4231 runs from 151 innings at an average of 32.05, and a strike rate of 140.89. Overall, Muhammad Waseem is the 11th-highest run-scorer in T20Is.

The UAE captain played 112 T20s, scoring 3604 runs at an average of 34.65 and a strike rate of 152.38. He has a successful run in the ILT20 franchise, where he played 33 matches and scored 871 runs at a strike rate of 140.48.

Recapping the first inning of the match between UAE and Oman. Oman won the toss and opted to bowl.

In the first inning, Muhammad Waseem's blitz knock and Muhammad Zohaib's clutch performance propelled UAE to 172/5. Oman need 173 runs to win the match.