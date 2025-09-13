WATCH: Harry Brook Emulates Rishabh Pant's Trademark Shot, Leaves South Africa's Lizaad Williams Stunned With Gigantic Hit

England steamrolled visitors South Africa in the second T20I of the series. Courtesy of the batting carnage that they displayed in Manchester, England scored over 300 runs in their quota of 20 overs. A total of 15 boundaries and 6 sixes were hit, which left South Africa stunned and begging for answers. The Proteas came into the game with 1-0 lead, but England nullified it with their batting carnage in Manchester. The series decider will now be played at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on September 14, 2025.

Harry Brook Emulates Rishabh Pant's Trademark Shot

England's top four Phil Salt, Jos Buttler, Jacob Bethell and Harry Brook went all out against the Proteas bowlers. Salt scored 141* off 60 balls at a strike rate of 235.00, whereas Jos Buttler scored 83 off 30 balls and set the stage for Jacob Bethell and skipper Harry Brook to unleash themselves. Buttler and Salt registered a partnership of 126 runs for the first wicket and equalled Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan's record of having four century stands.

Harry Brook, the skipper of the English team, looked like a man on a mission. The English skipper, who scored 41 runs off 21 deliveries, hit 5 fours, one six and scored with a strike rate of 195.24. The English captain hit a peculiar shot where he shuffled across the stumps and hit Lizaad Williams for a gigantic shot. As soon as Brook played the shot, cricket fans started to compare it with Rishabh Pant's trademark where he falls down while playing a shot.

Harry Brook Aims For A Successful T20 World Cup

In the second T20I of the series, England were asked to bat first and the rest is history. After the game, English skipper Harry Brook said that England are looking at the T20 World Cup and every must-win game for them is important.