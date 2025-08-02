England's Chris Woakes Possibly Ruled Out Of Ashes Series After Scans Confirm A 'Serious' Shoulder Injury: Report

A medical staff helps Chris Woakes after he injured during the first day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London | Image: AP

Chris Woakes, the fast bowler for England Cricket, could miss out on the upcoming Ashes series against Australia. The shoulder dislocation is reportedly serious, and he could require surgery.

The English bowler suffered an injury on day one of the fifth Test match, and he had to be taken off the field. It has been difficult for England so far in the series as they have been struggling against Team India while bowling.

England Bowler Chris Woakes May Not Make It To The Ashes Series: Reports

Chris Woakes encountered a serious problem after a fielding effort went wrong. The fast bowler attempted to stop a drive shot off Karun Nair, and he dove to save the ball, which was racing towards the boundary ropes. However, he landed awkwardly and hurt his shoulder. Woakes couldn't continue the game.

Eventually, the England Cricket Board confirmed that Chris Woakes is ruled out of the fifth Test match against Team India in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series.

Chris Woakes was taken for assessment of the injury, and reports have mentioned that he had suffered a dislocation, and his left shoulder was indeed serious. While he would undergo further assessment after the series, surgery looks like a requirement for Woakes to treat his injured shoulder.

"He had scans on Thursday evening that confirmed the injury to his left shoulder was serious; however, he is likely to require further assessment to fully ascertain how long he will be out. Surgery is likely required," A report from the Telegraph mentioned.

England Cricket Would Require A Capable Replacement For Woakes

Shoulder dislocations take a lot of time to recover, and in Chris Woakes' case, the shoulder injury may require at least four to six months to fully recover. Reports added that Woakes' timeline could extend since he is a full-time bowler.