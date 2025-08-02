IND vs ENG, Day 3: Yashasvi Jaiswal Hammers 6th Test Hundred At Oval, Piles More Misery On England With Sensational Knock

India vs England: Team India youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal scored his sixth Test hundred after a sensational knock against England, in the fifth Test match of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, at the Kennington Oval in London, on Saturday, August 2nd.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Hammers Sixth Test Hundred

Yashasvi Jaiswal's another Test hundred came in the second delivery of the 51st over, when he took a single against England pacer Gus Atkinson. After taking the single, Jaiswal took off his helmet and gloves, then flew kisses towards the dressing room. He also made a heart gesture. Four of his six Test tons came against England.

At the time of writing, the Indian opener has scored an unbeaten 109 runs from 141 balls at a strike rate of 77.30.

In the ongoing five-match series against England, Yashasvi Jaiswal played five matches and 10 innings, scoring 401* runs at an average of 44.56, and a strike rate of 70.10.

Yashasvi Jaiswal's Numbers In Test Cricket

Yashasvi Jaiswal made his Test debut against the West Indies in 2023 at Windsor Park. After playing his maiden red ball match for India, the 23-year-old played 24 games and 46 innings, amassing 2199* runs at an average of 51.14, and a strike rate of 66.46. As of now, the Indian opener has hammered six centuries and 12 fifties in the long format for Team India.

It was the 107-run partnership between Yashasvi Jaiswal and Akash Deep that gave Team India the upper hand over the Three Lions.

At Lunch on Day 3 of the ongoing Oval Test, Team India stood at 189/3, with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill unbeaten on the crease for the visitors.