Why Shreyas Iyer May Struggle to Fit Into India's Best Playing XI For the Continental Tournament

Asia Cup 2025: We are roughly a month away from the start of the much-awaited continental tournament and there are massive speculations around the Indian team. What will be the Indian squad? Who will feature in the 18-member squad? As per reports, the Indian team would be announced in the third week of August. The BCCI is taking their time to confirm the availability of a few cricketers.

While most of the squad would be on expected lines, there are a few positions that may see some competition. For example, who would be Sanju Samson's back-up option with Rishabh Pant unlikely to feature. But, the big question would be where does Shreyas Iyer play?

Will Iyer be in XI?

The right-handed top-order batter has been in sublime touch in the shortest format of the game. In the 2025 season of the IPL, he amassed 604 runs in 17 games. These runs came at a staggering strike rate of 175.07. Reports claim he would be inducted in the side, but the question is - will be be in the XI? In all probability, Iyer may not find a spot in the XI and that is because of a settled Top-4. The India's top-for is likely to feature Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav. At No. 5, you may very well see Hardik Pandya. So, will Iyer be made to warm the bench? Yes, as of now that is how things look.

Is SKY Fit?

India's T20I captain, Suryakumar Yadav, is yet to attain full fitness ahead of the continental tournament. As per a TOI report, he is expected to spend another week at the NCA to regain full fitness.