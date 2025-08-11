Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Cricket /
  • 'Time Doesn't Wait For Anybody': Ex-BCCI Selector's Brutal Take on Whether Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Will Feature in 2027 ODI World Cup

Updated 11 August 2025 at 11:46 IST

'Time Doesn't Wait For Anybody': Ex-BCCI Selector's Brutal Take on Whether Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Will Feature in 2027 ODI World Cup

2027 ODI World Cup: Rumours are rife over whether Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will feature in the next ODI World Cup or not.

Reported by: Ankit Banerjee
Follow : Google News Icon  
Advertisement
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma | Image: ICC

2027 ODI World Cup: There is much-speculation over whether Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will feature in the upcoming 2027 ODI WC or not. While fans keep guessing about their future in the game, former India cricketer and ex-selector Devang Gandhi gave a blunt remark on this issue. As per Gandhi, the selectors need to sit together and take a call. 

ALSO READ: 'Test Cricket Hai Kya': Rizwan Trolled Over Intent After Loss vs WI

‘Time doesn’t wait for anybody’

“How will you make players like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Sai Sudharsan, among others, sit out when they have shown how well they can adapt? The bigger transition is from T20s to Tests. Once a player has done well in Test cricket and has the power game, ODIs should come easier to them. It is very important that the selectors and the team management sit together and take a call,” Gandhi told in an interaction with TOI. 

“There’s absolutely no doubt about the contribution of Rohit and Virat. But time doesn’t wait for anybody,” Gandhi added.

ALSO READ: RCB Pacer Yash Dayal, Accused of Rape, Barred From UP T20 League: Report

Time's Up For RoKo? 

It is very difficult to say anything now, but one thing is for sure - fans will get more clarity on their future in the next few weeks. Their fitness will play a major role in their stretching their time till 2027. 

They would realise they would have to remain fit and look to play some domestic cricket to stay in the groove. The two icons of Indian cricket were part of the victorious 2024 T20 WC and then the Champions Trophy. 

 

Published By : Ankit Banerjee

Published On: 11 August 2025 at 11:40 IST