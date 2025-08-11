'Time Doesn't Wait For Anybody': Ex-BCCI Selector's Brutal Take on Whether Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Will Feature in 2027 ODI World Cup

2027 ODI World Cup: There is much-speculation over whether Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will feature in the upcoming 2027 ODI WC or not. While fans keep guessing about their future in the game, former India cricketer and ex-selector Devang Gandhi gave a blunt remark on this issue. As per Gandhi, the selectors need to sit together and take a call.

‘Time doesn’t wait for anybody’

“How will you make players like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Sai Sudharsan, among others, sit out when they have shown how well they can adapt? The bigger transition is from T20s to Tests. Once a player has done well in Test cricket and has the power game, ODIs should come easier to them. It is very important that the selectors and the team management sit together and take a call,” Gandhi told in an interaction with TOI.

“There’s absolutely no doubt about the contribution of Rohit and Virat. But time doesn’t wait for anybody,” Gandhi added.

Time's Up For RoKo?

It is very difficult to say anything now, but one thing is for sure - fans will get more clarity on their future in the next few weeks. Their fitness will play a major role in their stretching their time till 2027.