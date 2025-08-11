Ishan Kishan or Dhruv Jurel - Who Would be Sanju Samson's Back-up Wicketkeeper For Asia Cup 2025?

Asia Cup 2025: The Board of Control for Cricket in India is yet to announce the squad for the upcoming continental tournament and there is much speculations over the team. While rumours mills are active, the big question is - who would be Sanju Samson's back-up as a wicketkeeper considering he is a T20I certainty? One also has to take into consideration that Rishabh Pant may not be available for selection.

While there are a number of option, the two most realistic options would be Dhruv Jurel and the other one would be Ishan Kishan. Now, who gets in as Samson's back-up. This would be an interesting call that the BCCI would have to take. Multiple reports claim that the BCCI would announce the squad by the third week of August. It is taking it's time because they are waiting for the fitness clearances of a few cricketers.

What Works For Jurel?

As a team, Rajasthan Royals, may not have fared well in IPL 2025, but Jurel emerged as the silver lining for them. In a disappointing season for RR, Jurel notched up 333 runs at a staggering strike rate of 156.34 in 14 games. This features a couple of important fifties as well. He was also one of the five players retained by the Royals ahead of IPL 2025 which clearly means they have spotted something in him.

Kishan Wins This Face-Off?

Purely based on experience, Kishan pips Jurel easily - but will he be considered? Like Jurel, in a forgettable season for Hyderabad, he turned out to be the silver lining for them.