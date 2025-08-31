Asia Cup-Bound Rinku Singh Silences Critics With Explosive Knock At Ongoing UP T20 League: WATCH

UP T20 League 2025: Ahead of the Asia Cup 2025, star India batter Rinku Singh played an explosive knock in the 27th match of the ongoing Uttar Pradesh Premier League 2025, on Saturday, August 30, at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Rinku Singh Steals Show In UP T20 League With Explosive Show

In the ongoing UP T20 League, Rinku Singh has been leading the Meerut Mavericks. In their previous clash against Kashi Rudras, the 27-year-old showcased a rampage with his unbeaten 78-run knock from 48 balls at a strike rate of 162.50. Rinku hammered 6 fours and 6 sixes and helped the Meerut-based franchise clinch a seven-wicket victory over Kashi Rudras.

With the explosive show, Rinku Singh has silenced his critics who had doubted him. Many cricket pundits questioned the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) decision to include Rinku Singh in India's squad for the Asia Cup 2025.

In the ongoing UP T20 League 2025, the 27-year-old played nine matches and seven innings, amassing 295 runs at a strike rate of 170.52 and an average of 59.00. His stunning performance will help him boost confidence before the start of the Asia Cup 2025.

Earlier on August 19, the BCCI chief selector, Ajit Agarkar, and India's T20I skipper, Suryakumar Yadav, announced the squad while attending a press conference in Mumbai.

Rinku Singh's Stats In T20Is

Rinku Singh came into the limelight after his blitzkrieg performance in the Indian Premier League. After making his debut in the cash-rich tournament in 2018, Rinku has played for only one franchise, the Kolkata Knight Riders.

The left-handed batter played 59 IPL matches and 51 innings, scoring 1099 runs at a strike rate of 145.17 and an average of 30.52.