Cheteshwar Pujara Receives Warm Words of Praise From PM Narendra Modi Upon Retirement, Ex-Cricketer Reacts

Cheteshwar Pujara, the recently retired Indian cricketer, has received a touching tribute from Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India. The Indian Prime Minister sent a special letter to celebrate Pujara's legacy in the game's longest format.

The veteran cricketer from Saurashtra built an unforgettable legacy as a cornerstone for Team India in Test cricket. He became the successor to Rahul Ravid as India's Wall in the game.

Prime Minister Modi acknowledged the impact he made for the Men in Blue in red-ball cricket.

PM Narendra Modi Sends Letter Of Appreciation To Cheteshwar Pujara Upon Latter's Retirement

Cheteshwar Pujara has called time on all forms of Indian cricket after sharing a heartwarming social media post.

Team India's modern-day wall stepped down after being away from the Indian Test fold for a while. But the fans still sing the songs of his resilience and temperament in the game's longest format.

Recently, Cheteshwar Pujara shared a letter from PM Narendra Modi after calling time on his Indian cricket career. The Prime Minister of India conveyed his heartfelt congratulations on his illustrious career and heaped laurels on his character in Test cricket.

"In an age dominated by shorter formats of cricket, you were a reminder

of the beauty of the longer format of the game. Your unflappable temperament and ability to bat long hours with great concentration made you the fulcrum of the Indian batting line-up," the letter from Prime Minister Modi mentioned.

In response, Cheteshwar Pujara thanked Prime Minister Modi and expressed gratitude for the warm sentiments and the memories he has shared of his cricketing career.

Cheteshwar Pujara Commences His Second Innings After Retirement From Cricket

As Team India's crisis player, Cheteshwar Pujara stood out and produced innings that would go down as a memorable part of India's Test cricket history.

Even though the Saurashtra veteran has stepped down from all forms of Indian cricket, Pujara has chosen to stay close to the action as he begins his second innings in life.

Cheteshwar Pujara has already commenced his career in broadcast media for cricket matches as a commentator and has been carrying out media work. He travelled with the team during the Anderson-Trophy series, which ended in a 2-2 draw.