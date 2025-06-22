'Asli Dance Toh...': Rohit Sharma Pokes Fun at Shreyas Iyer's Viral Dance Moves on Harbhajan Singh's Show | WATCH

Updated 22 June 2025 at 14:31 IST
Rohit Sharma, arguably one of the finest batters of the generation, retired from Test cricket recently. It is no secret that Rohit is a loved character and enjoys a massive fanbase. Following his retirement, he has been spotted spending a lot of time with his family. Rohit recently appeared on a new talk show called ‘Who’s the boss'. The show is hosted by former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh and his wife Geeta Basra.
During the episode, Harbhajan asked Rohit about his viral dance step with Shreyas Iyer. Harbhajan also asked why was Rohit standing behind during the dance shoot. Rohit was standing behind Shreyas Iyer. To Harbhajan's query, Rohit came up with a hilarious response.
"Yeh asli dancer toh saamne khada hai," he said, referring to Shreyas.
"Shreyas is a pro. Actually hum dono se accha toh Shardul ne naacha hai ," Rohit added.
Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has dropped a huge forecast on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's ODI future. Team India is scheduled to play 27 ODI games on their way to the 2027 World Cup. Ganguly reckons the call will eventually be theirs.
Right now, Rohit and Kohli might continue to play One Day Internationals (ODIs) till the 2027 ODI World Cup. The two stalwarts of the Indian cricket team have retired from the T20Is and Test format and are only left with the ODIs. The ODI World Cup is two years away, and it is yet to be seen if the two legends of Indian cricket can make it through to ICC's biggest white-ball event. It would be interesting to see what future holds in store for the two stalwarts of Indian cricket.
