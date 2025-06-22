Republic World
  News /
  Cricket /
  • Gautam Gambhir's Reaction of Disbelief Goes Viral After Jasprit Bumrah Removes Harry Brook of a No-Ball | WATCH VIDEO

Updated 22 June 2025 at 12:46 IST

Gautam Gambhir's Reaction of Disbelief Goes Viral After Jasprit Bumrah Removes Harry Brook of a No-Ball | WATCH VIDEO

India vs England: Head coach Gautam Gambhir was in a state of shock after the umpire called it a no-ball after Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Harry Brook.

Reported by: Ankit Banerjee
Jasprit Bumrah (L), Gautam Gambhir (R)
Jasprit Bumrah (L), Gautam Gambhir (R) | Image: @TheGame_26 Screengrab

India vs England: Jasprit Bumrah was on fire and unfortunately he was the only one among the wickets on Saturday for India. Bumrah picked up three wickets and those are the only wickets that England lost. Bumrah could have had a fourth, but that did not happen as he overstepped. Bumrah dismissed Harry Brook early when Mohammed Siraj took a good catch. Unfortunately, the replays showed that he had overstepped and Brook got a reprieve. But what caught everyone's attention was coach Gautam Gambhir's reaction to it. 

Gambhir looked shocked and helpless in the dressing-room when he realised what happened. The clip of Gambhir's reaction surfaced on social space and has since gone viral for obvious reasons. 

WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

Meanwhile, India would look for early wickets on Day 3 to put pressure back on the hosts. It will not be easy against an Ollie Pope who is batting well. Pope is unbeaten on 100 off 131 balls as England still trail by 262 runs. They have seven wickets in hand. It would be interesting to see how the pitch plays on the third day at Headingley. It has thus far favoured the batters, will things change on Day 3? 

Following the day's play, England opener Ben Duckett was all praise for Bumrah. Hailing him as the best bowler in the world, Duckett  said it is hard to face him in any conditions.

‘He (Bumrah) is the best bowler in the world’

"He (Bumrah) is the best bowler in the world. He's extremely hard to face, good in any conditions, and when he's coming in down the hill with the lights on and it's swinging both ways, it's tough," Duckett said at the end of Day 2. 

It would be interesting to see how the conditions are on Day 3 at Headingley. 

Published 22 June 2025 at 12:41 IST