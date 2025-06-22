'I Think They Know': Ex-BCCI President Ends The Big Debate Around Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma's Speculated ODI Future

The Indian team is in a phase of transition as of now. With three important ICC tournaments lined up for the next two years (the World T20 in 2026, the WTC Final in 2027, and the ODI World Cup in 2027), the Indian team needs to be very proactive with how they build towards these mega events. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's shocking retirements from the longest format of the game last month have already shaken the very foundations of Indian cricket.

Sourav Ganguly Gives a Big Remark on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's Future

Former India player, who also happens to be the ex-BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) president, Sourav Ganguly, has given a huge remark on the future of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. India is slated to play 27 ODI games on their way to the World Cup. Sourav Ganguly feels that it will be Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's call finally and what they decide to do.

"It won't be easy 15 games a year. I've got no advice. I think they know the game as much as I do, and they will take a call. But all of us must understand that, just like everyone, the game will go away from them, and they will go away from the game," said Sourav Ganguly on PTI.

Question Marks on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's Future