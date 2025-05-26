'Captaincy Is At Times Overrated': Ex-India Cricketer Doesn't Mince Words, Gives Blunt Verdict On MS Dhoni's IPL Future

IPL 2025: MS Dhoni's future in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League currently remains under the spotlight. Every year, it feels like the legendary captain will walk away from the game once and for all, but he returns every time to play in the iconic Chennai Super Kings (CSK) yellow. MS Dhoni's skills as a keeper are still unmatched; there are no second thoughts about it, but is he still as effective as a batter who was once a finisher of mythical proportions? The answer to this question is 'no'. As bitter as it may sound, Dhoni's knees don't seem to be serving him well at this point in time.

By his own admission, Dhoni has let the secret out at this point and age in his cricketing career; his body demands a lot of maintenance, and it has somehow survived through the course of IPL 2024.

Atul Wassan Compares MS Dhoni To Clive Lloyd

Apart from MS Dhoni's batting woes, his team Chennai Super Kings hasn't quite been able to live up to its reputation. The five-time champions have finished at the bottom of the IPL 2025 points table for the very first time. Though questions have been asked about MSD's leadership qualities, a skill that went a long way in India winning three ICC trophies under him.

Former India cricketer Atul Wassan has given a very sharp and logical take on Dhoni's captaincy and has in many ways shut down his critics. 'A captain is as good as the team he gets; if I give the Zimbabwe team to Clive Lloyd, he won't be good either. Dhoni's captaincy should be rated based on the team he got; when he had the team in the past, we all know what he did. In my opinion, captaincy is at times overrated', said Wassan while speaking on the Bails and Banter Show on OTTPlay.

Wassan also added that everybody knows that MSD is not at his 100 percent, but it is his dedication and love towards the franchise that keeps him pushing. The former India cricketer also said that it wouldn't be a surprise if Dhoni returns to play the IPL next year too

Chennai Super Kings' Dismal Show Shatters Big MS Dhoni Record