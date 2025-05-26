Will Suresh Raina Return to CSK For IPL 2026? Super Kings Bowling Coach Sridharan Sriram Provides Update

GT vs CSK, IPL 2025: It has been a season to forget for the Chennai Super Kings as they finished last in the group stage of IPL 2025. All CSK managed to win in 2025 season was four out of 14 matches. Following CSK's shambolic show in the 2025 season, there are rumours doing the rounds over Chennai Super Kings star Suresh Raina's comeback as the coach of the side. For the unversed, currently Michael Hussey is the batting coach of Chennai. Raina, who is currently part of the official broadcast team of IPL, has become very popular in his new role.

Truth Behind Raina's Comeback

However, current CSK spin bowling coach Sridharan Sriram did not spill the beans on this. Claiming that he does not know anything about the development, Sriram said he will have to ask Raina about it.

“I don’t know. I have to ask him if he said that,” said Sriram in the post-match press conference after Chennai beat Gujarat by 83 runs.

Despite the poor season, Sriram still backed CSK’s auction strategy, stating that they didn’t do too poorly.

“These are forced changes. There were injuries that happened, and we had to replace. Fortunately for us, the people who replaced, came in and did well. I won’t go back and dig too deep into it, saying we made mistakes at the auction table,” Sriram added.

Mr. IPL, Suresh Raina

Popularly known as Mr. IPL, Raina played for CSK for 12 years between 2008 and his retirement in 2021 and is associated with a successful era in the team’s history. In 205 games for CSK, Raina has amassed 35.52. This includes 39 fifties and a hundred. Raina was also a gun fielder, somebody who had the capability of changing games with his fielding.