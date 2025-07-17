Audit Report Exposes Massive $21 Million Irregularities In Pakistan Cricket Board Finances: Report

Problems have further mounted for the Pakistan Cricket Board. An audit report has unearthed huge financial irregularities within the PCB in the timespan of the last two years.

Massive Financial Irregularities Found In Pakistan Cricket Board

As reported by the Associated Press, more than rupees 6 billion ($21 million) worth of financial irregularities have been discovered in a report by the Auditor General of Pakistan for the 2023-24 financial year. Outstanding sponsorship worth rupees 5.3 billion ($18.6 million) proved to be a major discrepancy as per the audit report. It also raised questions on PCB's expenditure of 63.39 million ($220,000) entitled for meals for police and law enforcement personnel for the protection of foreign teams on Pakistani soil.

The auditors disagreed with the PCB's claim that visiting international teams were provided additional safety guarantees, which led to the heavy police deployments around foreign teams. The auditors insisted that providing foolproof security to teams is the responsibility of the Pakistan government. The appointment of a media director bypassing the correct process and the hiring of three junior regional coaches who did not fit the eligibility criteria were also mentioned in the audit report.

Mohsin Naqvi's Expenses Were Questioned By The Auditors

Mohsin Naqvi was paid utility charges, fuel and accommodation expenses in his capacity as the PCB chairman, but the report pointed out that the chairman, who is also a minister in the Pakistan government, already enjoys such benefits and perks.