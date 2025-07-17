IND vs ENG - Team India Coach Ryan ten Doeschate Offers Crucial Injury Update On Rishabh Pant Ahead Of Manchester Test: 'I Don't Think...'

England vs India: Shubman Gill-led Team India will square off against Ben Stokes' England in the fourth Test match of the ongoing five-game series, at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester, from Wednesday, July 23rd.

Currently, Team India trail in the ongoing five-match series against England by 2-1.

The visitors started their tour of England on a poor note after a five-wicket defeat against the Three Lions. However, the Shubman Gill-led side made a solid comeback after clinching a 336-run win over England at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Cricket fans expected that India would seal a solid win over the Three Lions at the Lord's Test, but the visitors conceded a heartbreaking 22-run defeat against England in the third Test match.

Ryan ten Doeschate Opens Up On Rishabh Pant's Injury

During the third Test match of the series, Rishabh Pant suffered a finger injury, which prevented him from keeping the wicket throughout the match. It was Dhruv Jurel who kept the wickets in the absence of Rishabh Pant.

Even though he couldn't keep the wickets, Rishabh Pant did bat, scoring 83 runs.

While speaking to the media at Beckenham, Team India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate opened up on Rishabh Pant's injury, saying that the 27-year-old batted with a lot of pain in the Lord's Test.

He added that before the Test match, Rishabh Pant will bat before the Test match in Manchester.

“He will bat in Manchester before the Test. I don't think you're gonna keep Rishabh out of the Test no matter what. He batted with quite a lot of pain in the 3rd Test, and it's only going to get easier on his finger,” Rishabh Pant told the media.

Even though ten Doeschate didn't reveal whether Pant will be in the upcoming Test or not, the India assistant coach did say that they don't want to replace the wicketkeeper-batter in the middle of the game, for which they will do a thorough check-up on Pant.

“Keeping is the last part of the process. We need to make sure that he can keep — we don't want to go through that again where we have to replace the keeper halfway through an innings,” he added.

Rishabh Pant's Numbers In Test Cricket

In the ongoing five-match series against England, Rishabh Pant is the second-highest run-scorer with 425 runs from 3 matches at an average of 70.83 and a strike rate of 78.41.