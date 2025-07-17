IND vs ENG| Sai Sudharsan Told To Step In For Karun Nair In 4th Test in Manchester: 'He Has Got His Chances'

India will have another chance to rectify their mistakes when they face off against England in the 4th Test at Old Trafford in Manchester. India encountered an agonising 22-run defeat at Lord's as England took a 2-1 lead in the five-match Test series.

Sai Sudharsan Backed To Replace Karun Nair in 4th Test

Sai Sudharsan earned his maiden Test call-up after a bright show in the IPL and domestic circuit. However, the Gujarat Titans opener was only given a single chance in the first Test and since then, he hasn't played.

On the other side, Karun Nair returned to the India setup after a prolonged wait and despite much hype, the 33-year-old has failed to live up to the expectations. He has managed just 131 runs in six innings and now Deep Dasgupta has called out for Sudarshan's inclusion in the team for the 4th Test.

In an interaction with PTI, he said, “What I would be looking at is at number three. Would Karun Nair still continue or do you want to invest in a young player like Sai Sudharsan who looked comfortable in the last innings that he played in that first Test match?”

“He is young and an investment for the future. Karun, I think, has got his chances. It’s not about chances. More than that, I think how he’s looked. He’s looked comfortable in patches, but a few questions are still unanswered. And that’s what kind of makes me think otherwise."

Both Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant Expected To Play In Manchester

Both Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant are expected to play at Old Trafford, Manchester, as per a Sky Sports report. Bumrah skipped the second Test due to his workload management and played the third match, picking up a five-wicket haul in the first innings. With more than nine years gap between the two Test matches, he should have ample amount of rest.