WATCH | 'Prasidh, Don't Use Your Brain': KL Rahul Vents Anger at India Pacer During 2nd ODI in Raipur

Ind vs SA: Stand-in captain KL Rahul did not seem to be impressed with his troops during the 2nd ODI in Ranchi on Wednesday. India put up a mammoth total and while defending it, Rahul seemed to have lost his temper on a number of occasions. There was an instance when Rahul was spotted fuming at pacer Prasidh Krishna. The exchange took place when Krishna was bowling to Tony de Zorzi. Rahul seemed to be irked by Krishna for deviating from the initial plan.

“Prasidh, nin tale odsbeda. Helid haaku. Helidini en haakbeku anta, adanna haaku (Prasidh, don’t use your brain. Do as you are told. I have told you what to bowl, do that,” Rahul was heard telling Krishna.

Just after that, Krishna asks Rahul, “Taalege haakla (Should I bowl to his head?)” to which the captain responds, “Taalegela beda eega. Prasidh heli bandidini. Taalege haaktidiyalla (No need off bowling at his head. Prasidh, I just told you not do so and you are doing the same.”

It was a night to forget for Krishna as he conceded 85 runs in 8.2 overs. He picked up the wicket of Temba Bavuma.

‘Maybe those 20-25 runs will go our way’

"Bowlers, obviously, are trying their heart out, but there's areas to improve. We also gave away a few soft runs in the field. If we can tighten up all three aspects of the game and get a bit more sharper, then maybe those 20-25 runs will go our way," Rahul said about India's bowling at the post-match presentation.

