Virat Kohli Resumes Practice in London Amid IPL Trade Window Rumours; Pic Goes Viral

IPL Trade Window Rumours: Legend and icon Virat Kohli has resumed practice after a long break. He has started his training in London as trade rumours in the IPL do the rounds back in India. A picture of Kohli, who retired from Test cricket recently, went viral after it surfaced on social space.

Kohli was with Naeem Amin, the assistant coach at Gujarat Titans, who runs the Mighty Willow Academy in Berkshire, Buckinghamshire, in the London area. Kohli, in his story, claimed that he had a hit and Amin was there to help him out.

‘Always lovely to see you’

“Thanks for helping out with the hit brother. Always lovely to see you," Kohli wrote in an Instagram story, sharing a photo with and tagging Amin.

“Good to see you brother! See you soon," Amin said, resharing the story.

Kohli would not be playing for the country anytime soon. Kohli has retired from the T20 and the Test format, which means - he only will play ODIs. He was part of the triumphant Champions Trophy side recently and also played a pivotal role in helping Royal Challengers Bengaluru clinch their maiden IPL title after a wait of 18 long years.

Since he called it a day from the longer format of the game, there have been mixed reactions to his call. While some reckon he is fit enough to continue on for a little longer in Tests, others feel it is a personal call and that should be respected.

Kohli Shines For RCB

Kohli had a stupendous year at the IPL. He amassed 657 runs in 15 games at IPL 2025 at a strike rate of 144.71.