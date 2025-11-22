AUS vs ENG: Travis Head Scripts History In Ashes, Joins Elusive List Of Players Featuring David Warner, Kevin Pietersen

Ashes 2025: Steve Smith-led Australia have locked horns against Ben Stokes' England in the first Test match of the ongoing Ashes 2025, at the Perth Stadium, from Friday, November 21.

The Ashes 2025 saw a remarkable start after brilliant performances from Mitchell Starc and Ben Stokes on Day 1 of the Perth Test.

While chasing the 205-run target given by England, Australia opener Travis Head displayed a blitz performance. Head alone led Australia's run chase. On Day 2 in the Perth Test, the 31-year-old batter scored the fifth fastest half-century in the Ashes, in terms of balls. Head took 36 balls to touch the 50-run mark in the game and etched his name on the record books.

Advertisement

Travis Head Scripts History In Perth Test

England's John Brown holds the top spot in the chart with his 33-ball fifty in 1895 at Melbourne. Former Australian cricketer Graham Yallop stands in the second place in the chart with a 35-ball half-century in 1981 at the Old Trafford Cricket Stadium. Former Australia opener David Warner holds the third place with a 35-ball century in 2015 at Edgbaston. Meanwhile, legendary England batter Kevin Pietersen stands in the fourth place following his 36-ball fifty in 2013 at the Oval.

Advertisement

Travis Head Breaks Multiple Records

Travis Head achieved another milestone during Australia's run chase with his fiery knock. The Australian batter became the first opener to hammer four or more sixes in an innings in the history of Ashes Tests.

Earlier on Day one, Australia speedster Mitchell Starc's fiery spell bundled out Australia for 172 in their first innings. Starc picked up seven wickets in his 12.5-over spell, conceding 58 runs at an economy rate of 4.50.

During Australia's first inning, England skipper Ben Stokes led the Three Lions' bowling attack with his five-wicket haul. Stokes conceded only 23 runs in his six-over spell at an economy rate of 3.80. Brydon Carse also claimed three wickets in his 10.2-over spell at an economy rate of 4.40. Australia's first innings came to an end at 132, trailing by 40 runs.