'For Me, The Correct Decision Was Made': Simon Taufel Backs Third Umpire's Decision To Give An Out To Jamie Smith

The Ashes 2025-26 got doused in controversy on the second day at Perth. The much-talked-about moment came in the 28th over of England's second innings. With the English side at 104-6, Jamie Smith chased a short ball on the leg side with a pull shot. However, Travis Head and wicketkeeper Alex Carey were convinced that they heard an edge.

While Umpire Nitin Menon initially gave a not out, Australian captain Steve Smith was quick to appeal for a review. This was followed by a nearly five-minute review by the third umpire, who eventually overturned the original decision as Smith was given an out.

While speaking about the third umpire's decision, International umpire Simon Taufel shared, "The conclusive evidence protocols with RTS - if you get a spike up to one frame past the bat, that is conclusive. And in this particular case, that is exactly what was there."

He further explained, "Unfortunately, he didn't want to pull the trigger quite as quickly as perhaps he could have or should have. And the guys in the truck were doing their utmost to show him and to slow it down and to try rocking and rolling that frame. For me, the correct decision was made. A spike RTS after one frame past the bat, the batter has got to go."

Mark Howard Believes Smith's Walking Off Might Have Given Him Away

Despite the videos being inconclusive during reviews, Jamie Smith had started to walk off the field after watching the first spike on the big screen; however, he then returned to the field. Mark Howard believes this might have played a part in the third umpire's final decision.

Mark Howard shared, "It took four minutes, Smith walked and then stopped, and now he has to make the long walk. Doggett gets the wicket and England are seven down. I think Smith gave it away then, I don’t think the umpire would have been convinced he had hit that if he had stayed there."

