AUS vs NZ, 1st T20I Live Streaming: Here's When And Where To Watch Australia And New Zealand Clash With Each Other In Series Opener
Australia will play three T20I matches against New Zealand. The Aussies have lost only one T20I in their previous five games, whereas the Kiwis haven't lost any
New Zealand are all set to host Australia in a three-match T20I series. The T20I series will be looked at as a preparatory camp for the World T20 that will be played next year, and both the sides will look to fine-tune their skills. Both New Zealand and Australia have sustained injury issues prior to the start of this three-match T20I series. Aussie all-rounder Glenn Maxwell sustained a freak injury to his forearm, whereas Rachin Ravindra collided with a boundary hoarding and injured himself.
The Kiwis and the Aussies will also be without the services of their star players. Australia will be operating without their premier fast bowler Pat Cummins, who is busy nursing his back injury prior to the start of The Ashes. New Zealand will be without their former skipper Kane Williamson, who has made himself unavailable for the T20I series.
Australia vs New Zealand, 1st T20I Live Streaming Details
When will the Australia vs New Zealand 1st T20I match be played?
- The first Australia vs New Zealand T20I match will be played on Wednesday, October 1, 2025.
At what time will the Australia vs New Zealand 1st T20I start?
- The first Australia vs New Zealand T20I match will get underway at 11:45 AM IST. The toss will take place at 11:15 IST.
Where will the Australia vs New Zealand 1st T20I match be played?
- The first Australia vs New Zealand T20I match will be played at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.
Where can you watch the live telecast of the Australia vs New Zealand 1st T20I match in India?
- The first Australia vs New Zealand T20I match will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network.
Where to watch the live streaming of the Australia vs New Zealand 1st T20I match in India?
- The first Australia vs New Zealand T20I match will be live streamed on the Sony LIV application and website.
What are the squads for the Australia vs New Zealand 1st T20I?
- New Zealand: Tim Seifert (w), Devon Conway, Tim Robinson, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell (c), Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Zakary Foulkes, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears
- Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Alex Carey (w), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Ben Dwarshuis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe
