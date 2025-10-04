Updated 4 October 2025 at 10:40 IST
AUS vs NZ, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: Here's When And Where To Watch Australia And New Zealand Lock Horns With Each Other
Australia have retained the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy and they will now want to win it by defeating New Zealand in the third and the final T20I of the series. Australia currently need the three-match T20I series 1-0
- Cricket
- 2 min read
The third T20I between Australia vs New Zealand will decide the fate of the series. After two T20Is, Australia currently lead the series 1-0 after the second T20I was washed away due to rain. All the matches of this T20I series have been played at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. Australia do have a chance of winning the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy, but New Zealand have a chance of denying Australia their series win.
Australia vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I Live Streaming Details
When will the Australia vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match be played?
- The third Australia vs New Zealand T20I match will be played on Wednesday, October 1, 2025
At what time will the Australia vs New Zealand 3rd T20I start?
- The third Australia vs New Zealand T20I match will get underway at 11:45 AM IST. The toss will take place at 11:15 AM IST
Where will the Australia vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match be played?
- The third Australia vs New Zealand T20I match will be played at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui
Where can you watch the live telecast of the Australia vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match in India?
- The third Australia vs New Zealand T20I match will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network
Where to watch the live streaming of the Australia vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match in India?
- The third Australia vs New Zealand T20I match will be live streamed on the Sony LIV application and website
What are the squads for the Australia vs New Zealand 3rd T20I?
- New Zealand: Tim Seifert (w), Devon Conway, Tim Robinson, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell (c), Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Zakary Foulkes, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears
- Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Alex Carey (w), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Ben Dwarshuis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe
Published By : Jishu Bhattacharya
Published On: 4 October 2025 at 10:40 IST