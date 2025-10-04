AUS vs NZ, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: Here's When And Where To Watch Australia And New Zealand Lock Horns With Each Other

The third T20I between Australia vs New Zealand will decide the fate of the series. After two T20Is, Australia currently lead the series 1-0 after the second T20I was washed away due to rain. All the matches of this T20I series have been played at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. Australia do have a chance of winning the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy, but New Zealand have a chance of denying Australia their series win.

Australia vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I Live Streaming Details

When will the Australia vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match be played?

The third Australia vs New Zealand T20I match will be played on Wednesday, October 1, 2025

At what time will the Australia vs New Zealand 3rd T20I start?

The third Australia vs New Zealand T20I match will get underway at 11:45 AM IST. The toss will take place at 11:15 AM IST

Where will the Australia vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match be played?

The third Australia vs New Zealand T20I match will be played at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Australia vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match in India?

The third Australia vs New Zealand T20I match will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network

Where to watch the live streaming of the Australia vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match in India?

The third Australia vs New Zealand T20I match will be live streamed on the Sony LIV application and website

