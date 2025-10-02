Updated 2 October 2025 at 13:05 IST
Mohammed Siraj Grinds West Indies To Dirt In Ahmedabad, Races Past Mitchell Starc And Nathan Lyon in Unique WTC 2027 List
Mohammed Siraj has played 41 test matches for India and he has taken a total of 123 wickets. Siraj has an average of 31.06 and an economy of 3.57 for India in the longest format of the game.
Shubman Gill's India have continued their dominant form in the home series against West Indies. Earlier this year Shubman Gill's team India played out a 2-2 draw against Ben Stokes' England in an away series. India are currently on the third spot of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2027 leaderboard and they will now want to clean sweep West Indies to go further up in the WTC 2027 leaderboard.
Mohammed Siraj Leaves Mitchell Starc Behind
Mohammed Siraj has lately been India's go to bowler in the longest format of the game. The star pacer deserves a lot of credit for India playing out a 2-2 draw against England in an away series. Siraj played all the five Test matches in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series and brought his best to the table whenever India needed it the most.
Despite the playing conditions being tough in England, Mohammed Siraj played all the five Test matches, bowled 1113 balls (185.3 overs) and claimed 23 wickets at an average of 32.43. Siraj was also named the player of the series for his heroics. In the ongoing first Test match of the IND vs WI series, Siraj claimed four wickets and dismissed the likes of Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Alick Athanaze, Brandon King and West Indies skipper Roston Chase. The star Indian pacer has now gone past Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon in the list of bowlers with most wickets in 2025.
Bowlers With Most Wickets In 2025
- Mohammed Siraj: 30
- Mitchell Starc: 29
- Nathan Lyon: 24
- Shamar Joseph: 22
Mohammed Siraj Looks To Enter Top 10 ICC Rankings
Despite being on the very top his game, Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj finds himself out of the top ten spots of the ICC Test bowling rankings. With 674 rating points, the Indian pacer is on the 15th spot of the ICC Test rankings. Siraj, courtesy of his heroics in the first innings of the first IND vs WI Test will look to enter the Top 10 Test bowling rankings
Published By : Jishu Bhattacharya
Published On: 2 October 2025 at 13:05 IST