Mohammed Siraj Grinds West Indies To Dirt In Ahmedabad, Races Past Mitchell Starc And Nathan Lyon in Unique WTC 2027 List

Shubman Gill's India have continued their dominant form in the home series against West Indies. Earlier this year Shubman Gill's team India played out a 2-2 draw against Ben Stokes' England in an away series. India are currently on the third spot of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2027 leaderboard and they will now want to clean sweep West Indies to go further up in the WTC 2027 leaderboard.

Mohammed Siraj Leaves Mitchell Starc Behind

Mohammed Siraj has lately been India's go to bowler in the longest format of the game. The star pacer deserves a lot of credit for India playing out a 2-2 draw against England in an away series. Siraj played all the five Test matches in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series and brought his best to the table whenever India needed it the most.

Despite the playing conditions being tough in England, Mohammed Siraj played all the five Test matches, bowled 1113 balls (185.3 overs) and claimed 23 wickets at an average of 32.43. Siraj was also named the player of the series for his heroics. In the ongoing first Test match of the IND vs WI series, Siraj claimed four wickets and dismissed the likes of Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Alick Athanaze, Brandon King and West Indies skipper Roston Chase. The star Indian pacer has now gone past Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon in the list of bowlers with most wickets in 2025.

Bowlers With Most Wickets In 2025

Mohammed Siraj: 30

30 Mitchell Starc: 29

29 Nathan Lyon: 24

24 Shamar Joseph: 22

Mohammed Siraj Looks To Enter Top 10 ICC Rankings