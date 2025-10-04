BCCI To Judge Players On Non-Negotiable Criteria To Determine India's Squad For Australia Tour, Rohit Sharma's Captaincy To Be Discussed: Report

India's tour to Australia remains the biggest talking point as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are both expected to return to play the One Day Internationals (ODI). India are currently playing a two-match Test series against West Indies, which are part of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) 2027 cycle.

India will play ODIs after 222 days, following their Champions Trophy victory that came against New Zealand earlier this year.

Rohit Sharma's Captaincy To Be Discussed: Report

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's future continues to grab eyeballs. The star duo have already retired from the T20Is and the Test format, but they have continued to play the fifty-over format and have performed well in whatever limited matches that they have played this year. Virat Kohli had scored 218 runs from 5 Champions Trophy matches at an average of 54.50, whereas Rohit Sharma had scored 180 runs from five matches at an average of 36.00.

As per a report in Cricbuzz, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will discuss the ODI captaincy directly with Rohit Sharma. The Indian ODI skipper had cleared his fitness test at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, but whether he will or should be retained as the ODI captain remains a matter of huge debate. Rohit will be returning to play for India after more than seven months and his performance will be watched very closely.

Fitness Status Of Players Focal Point Ahead Of Australia Tour

It is being reported that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will pick the Indian T20I or ODI squad for the Australia tour on October 4, 2025. "There's been a steady enquiry on fitness status of all players who are in frame to be picked for the tour. Now up to the selectors on who they pick for which format for the Australia trip," said sources as quoted by IANS.