AUS vs SA 1st ODI: Keshav Maharaj’s Spin Magic Leads South Africa To Dominant 98-Run Victory Over Australia

South Africa has showcased that it means business in the series opener ODI match against Australia. At the Cazalys Stadium in Cairns, the Temba Bavuma-led Proteas Men have clinched a commanding win over the Aussies by 98 runs.

Keshav Maharaj, in particular, was the standout performer with his five-wicket haul to put the Aussies under pressure and restrict them well behind the target.

Australia Pull Off 296/8 On The Scoreboard In 1st ODI vs South Africa

Cricket South Africa started the action with the bat, and opener Aiden Markram pulled off a solid start to bring stability in the top order. An 81-ball 82 off Markram's bat helped them get a good start.

Ryan Rickelton contributed with a 33-run knock, and Matthew Breetzke provided backup with 57 runs, adding strength and gaining momentum in the game.

The Aussie men managed to flip the tables after the SA middle-order faltered, leading to a collapse. Tristan Stubbs fell for a duck, while Dewald Brevis lost his wicket after scoring just six runs on his ODI debut.

South Africa was four runs short of going past the 300-run mark as they wrapped up their innings at 296/8.

South Africa Seal Clinical 98-Run Win Over Australia To Gain 1-0 Lead

Australia started with Travis Head firing off 27 runs, while Mitchell Marsh powered through with a 96-ball 88. But Keshav Maharaj wrecks carnage as the spinner takes down Marnus Labuschagne at just one.

Cameron Green was then taken down at three runs while Josh Inglis was bowled out at five runs. Alex Carey and Aaron Hardie were next in line to be dismissed by Keshav Maharaj, causing major trouble for the Aussies.

The Aussie batters were bowled out on the final ball of the 41st over, with 198 runs on the scoreboard.

South Africa has picked up a 1-0 lead over Australia in the ODI series. The hosts could equalise the series when both teams lock horns against each other in the second ODI match.