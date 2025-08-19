EX-CSK Star Ambati Rayudu Takes A Subtle Dig At RCB: 'Imagine How Tough It Is To Win Five Times'

RCB finally ended their long trophy drought as they lifted the IPL title after a long wait of 18 years. Virat Kohli's side defeated the Punjab Kings by five runs to lay their hand on their maiden IPL title.

Ambati Rayudu Took A Subtle Dig At RCB

RCB were consistent throughout the season and finally got their much-needed reward. In batting, Virat Kohli led from the front in batting and amassed 657 runs in 15 matches with eight fifties to his name. In bowling, Josh Hazlewood was a revelation, and the Australian pacer ended as the third-highest wicket-taker with 22 scalps to his name.

Ambati Rayudu took a subtle dig at RCB as the former CSK star insisted it is very hard to win five titles, let alone one. On Shubhankar Mishra's YouTube channel, the former CSK star said, “It felt really good. Now RCB knows how difficult it is to win the IPL. And how much harder it is to win it five times. Now they will realize. See, if winning once is so tough, then imagine how tough it is to win five times. So it is good that they understood what it takes to win. It’s good, right? Now they will also calm down. RCB will calm down. They have entered the winners’ club, so they will calm down.”

India have announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 on Tuesday in Mumbai. Suryakumar Yadav has been announced as the captain, while Shubman Gill will be his deputy for the tournament. Shreyas Iyer hasn't been picked, while Yashasvi Jaiswal has been named as one of the five reserves.

Both Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy have been selected, while Jasprit Bumrah will spearhead the pace bowling lineup.

India Squad For Asia Cup 2025

Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.