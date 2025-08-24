Updated 24 August 2025 at 18:39 IST
AUS vs SA 3rd ODI: Cooper Connolly Brings Out A Fiery Send-Off After Taking Down Dewald Brevis | WATCH
Cooper Connolly dismissed Dewald Brevis just before his fifty, celebrated with a bow and arrow gesture, as Australia crushed South Africa with a record 431-run total in the 3rd ODI at Mackay.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
AUS vs SA 3rd ODI: Cooper Connolly, the 22-year-old cricketer from Australia, brought out a unique celebratory style after he took out Dewald Brevis right before he could pick up his half-century.
Cricket Australia did a lot of damage with the bat, smashing 431 runs at the loss of two wickets.
They also performed exceptionally well with the ball by taking down South Africa way before the target to secure one of their biggest ODI wins.
Cooper Connolly Brings Out The Bow And Arrow Celebration After Dismissing Dewald Brevis
The moment happened on the second ball of the 18th over when Dewald Brevis holed out a delivery off Cooper Connolly towards long-off. But Brevis's shot lacked sufficient power and failed to clear the boundary line.
Cameron Green completed the catch close to the boundary ropes, and South Africa lost one of their premier batters from action during their chase.
After Cameron Green completed the catch, Dewald Brevis was left dejected as he started walking back to the pavilion.
At that moment, Cooper Connolly brought out a bow and arrow celebration to give the Proteas Men batter a fiery send-off.
The moment added a lot of confidence as Australia avenged their loss in the ODI series with a strong finish in the 3rd ODI match at Mackay.
Cooper Connolly Smashes 38-Year-Old Bowling Record Against Proteas Men
Australia's Cooper Connolly was breathing fire during South Africa's chase in the second innings. The visitors already had a daunting task to chase down 432 runs, and Connolly rubbed salt in their wounds with his exceptional bowling spell.
Cooper Connolly scalped a sensational five-wicket haul to clean up the Proteas Men batters in the third ODI. The left-arm orthodox spinning all-rounder became the youngest to claim a five-for while representing Australia.
The left-handed batting all-rounder took over the record from Craig McDermott, who had picked up the record at the age of 22 years and 204 days back in 1987.
Cooper Connolly smashed a 38-year-old record after accomplishing the feat just two days after turning 22.
Published By : Pavitra Shome
Published On: 24 August 2025 at 18:39 IST