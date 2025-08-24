'It May Feel Like Setback': Ex-India Coach Reveals The Biggest Factor That Pushed Mohammed Siraj To Play All The Five Test Matches In England

Mohammed Siraj after India won the match against England on day five of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London | Image: AP

The recently concluded Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series will go down as one of the most iconic series played on English soil. Ben Stokes' England might have started the series as favourites, but the manner in which the Indian team, led by Shubman Gill, fought is something that will be remembered by the ages to come. The playing conditions in the series were extremely harsh as far as bowling is concerned, and no bowler for either side, apart from Mohammed Siraj, could rise up to the occasion.

Soham Desai Breaks Silence On Siraj's Preparation For England Series

Mohammed Siraj was the biggest factor behind India's herculean effort of drawing the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series. The manner in which Siraj bowled, kept on putting in the hard yards, day after day, Test match after Test match, is something that the upcoming crop of Indian fast bowlers should learn.

In an era where workload has become the talk of the town, Mohammed Siraj inspired the entire Indian team and kept on producing performances that were nothing short of inspirational, including the magical spell that he produced on the last day of the last Test match. According to India's former strength and training coach Soham Desai, Siraj bowling in all the five Test matches wasn't a decision that was taken out of the blue, but he had started to prepare for the England tour right after he was snubbed from India's Champions Trophy 2025 squad.

"Siraj played five Tests. He didn't land in London and plan that he would play five Tests. When he was not picked for the Champions Trophy, the conversation took place then itself," said Desai while speaking on Ravichandran Ashwin's YouTube channel. Desai also recalled himself telling Siraj that his Champions Trophy snub might feel like a setback, but he could also play all the five Test matches in England if he trained properly.

Siraj Creates History On English Soil