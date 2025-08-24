AUS vs SA: Travis Head's Explosive Knock, Cooper Connolly's Fifer Help Australia To Seal Consolation Win Over South Africa In 3rd ODI

Australia vs South Africa: Mitchell Marsh-led Australia sealed a dominating 276-run Temba Bavuma's South Africa in the third and final match of the ODI series, at Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay, on Sunday, August 24.

Despite a remarkable victory at the Great Barrier Reef Arena, the Aussies had to concede a defeat in a three-match ODI series against South Africa by 2-1. In the first two matches of the series, it was the Proteas who clinched remarkable wins. In the third game, it was the Aussies who sealed a win and ended the series on a high note.

Australia batter Travis Head was named the 'Player of the Match' following his 142-run knock in the first inning. Meanwhile, Keshav Maharaj claimed the 'Player of the Series' title after he picked up six wickets in the ODI series.

Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh Showcase Blitz Performance Against South Africa In 3rd ODI

Australia won the toss and opted to bat against South Africa in the third ODI match of the series. Mitchell Marsh's decision did go in favour of the Aussies as the hosts dominated the Proteas from the first innings.

Travis Head (142 runs from 103 balls, 17 fours and five sixes) and Mitchell Marsh (100 runs from 106 balls, six fours and five sixes) showcased a stupendous performance by cementing a 250-run opening stand.

Keshav Maharaj drew the first blood in the first inning after he dismissed Head in the 35th over, but it was already too late, as the destruction was already done. In the 37th over, Senuran Muthusamy removed Marsh from the crease.

After the dismissal of Head and Marsh, Cameron Green (118* runs from 55 balls, 6 fours and 8 sixes), and Alex Carey (50* runs from 37 balls, 7 fours) stayed unbeaten on the crease and propelled Australia to 431/2 in the first innings.

Cooper Connolly Steals Show In Second Inning

During the run chase, Dewald Brevis was the top performer for the Proteas after scoring 49 runs from 28 balls. Brevis slammed 2 fours and 5 sixes during his time on the crease. No other South African batter could make a mark in the game after the Australian bowling attack ran riot in Mackay.