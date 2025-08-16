AUS vs SA 3rd T20I: Dewald Brevis Lights Up Cairns With Three Consecutive No-Look Sixes | WATCH

Dewald Brevis of South Africa celebrates after scoring a century during the T20 international cricket match between Australia and South Africa in Darwin | Image: AAPImage via AP

AUS vs SA: Dewald Brevis was like a man possessed when he came out to bat in the series decider T20I between Australia and South Africa. The 22-year-old Proteas cricketer's courageous outing with the bat highlighted the fighting intent of the Proteas Men.

Australia was left troubled until Dewald Brevis was in the field, as his swashbuckling approach helped the Proteas Men balance well during the play.

It was a delightful sight in Cairns as the 22-year-old launched three no-look shots well over the boundary ropes.

Dewald Brevis Fires Off Three Consecutive No-Look Sixes | WATCH

In the tenth over of the first innings, Dewald Brevis went into beast mode during Aaron Hardie's spell.

He launched the ball over deep mid-wicket without looking, and it soared high in the night sky before gravity pulled the ball down.

The fourth delivery met with the same fate as Brevis sent the ball towards long-on. The ball went outside the park, and a fan crashed into the fence while attempting to catch the ball.

Aaron Hardie then delivered a wide, prompting him to toss it again. Dewald Brevis did not miss a step despite having his head down and tonked it high in the air for the third consecutive six.

The ball went towards long-off and sailed right of the sightscreen.

With the third six, Brevis successfully picked up a 22-ball half-century against Australia.

It would be a forgettable night for Hardie as Dewald Brevis continued to stamp his authority in the game with his outlandish performance.

Dewald Brevis Breaks His Own T20I Record!

Dewald Brevis' astonishing performance helped him secure a 22-ball half-century against Australia in the third T20I at Cairns.

The 22-year-old has officially broken his record of scoring the fastest T20I fifty for his country against Australia.

The Proteas Men's cricketer had earlier broken the record in the second T20I at Darwin with a 25-ball fifty.

Brevis had surpassed JP Duminy's 31-ball record, which he had achieved in 2009 at Melbourne.